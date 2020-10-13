CLOSE
Gov. Northam Was A Possible Target Of Militia Group

An FBI agent has testified during a court hearing in Michigan that militia groups charged last week with plotting to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had also discussed kidnapping Virginia’s governor Ralph Northam during a June meeting in Ohio.

Special Agent Richard Trask was part of the investigation that led to the arrest of six men and charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Seven others are facing state terrorism charges.

Ralph Northam , Virginia

