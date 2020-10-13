Lakers Bus Leaves Championship Victory Without Quinn Cook

Being that he didn’t get much court time this season, fans of the Los Angeles Lakers might not immediately recognize Quinn Cook. But one would think his teammates would. However, that wasn’t the case on Sunday. After the Lakers finished celebrating their 17th championship victory over the Heat, they all piled into the team bus and drove away — leaving Cook behind without a ride.

After failing to reach any of his teammates by phone, the 27-year-old point guard finally joined an Instagram Live chat with J.R. Smith, asking him to tell the bus driver to “make a U-turn” and pick him up, according to reports. The bus returned to the stadium to retrieve the abandoned player. An upset Cook later tweeted, “I gotta walk back after I win a f***ing ring! WTF!”

Have you ever been left behind? Could you identify Quinn Cook in a team photo?

