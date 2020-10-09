Shaquille O’Neal Says He Never Voted Before This Year

Shaquille O’Neal just made a shocking confession – he’s never voted before this year. On the latest episode of his podcast, O’Neal said he’d “never voted before” – which made him feel like a “hypocrite” pushing get-out-the-vote campaigns. But Shaq is a non-voter no more, after mailing off his absentee ballot. While he didn’t say who he voted for, Shaq told his co-hosts (who were shocked to learn he’d never voted) “I voted for the first time and it feels good.”

Why does such a small percentage of the population vote every year? Do you vote in every election, or skip some years?

