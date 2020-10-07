CLOSE
Oprah Winfrey, Willie Nelson To Help Beto O’rourke

Opening Of The National Museum Of African American History And Culture

Source: Monica Morgan / Getty

Imagine getting a call from Oprah or Willie Nelson, it could happen next week as both celebrities will be helping Beto O’Rourke call Texas voters to encourage them to early vote. The former presidential hopeful will host a large phone bank that will also include former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang and former presidential candidate and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Beto tweeted the news on Tuesday, October 6th and he hopes his organization, Powered By People can help flip the Texas House to Democrat and help former Vice President, Joe Biden win the presidency. Over the past seven months Powered By People has registered over 40,000 people to vote and has made 40 million attempts to contact voters. Early voting in Texas runs from October 13th – October 30.

What would you do if you got a call from Oprah or Willie Nelson?

See story here

