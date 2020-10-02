CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Former Destiny’s Child Member Insinuates Mathew Knowles Came On To Her [WATCH]

A clip from an unreleased reality TV show may have Mathew Knowles in some trouble soon.  Farrah Franklin, an original Destiny’s Child member insinuates that Beyonce’s father came on to her while in the group.

In the clip, she didn’t say much, she only says that a lot of people don’t like her and says it’s a reason why. Listen to Gary explain what Farrah had to say.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Former Destiny’s Child Member Insinuates Mathew Knowles Came On To Her [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Netflix Shares Images From Chadwick Boseman’s Final Film,…
 23 hours ago
10.02.20
CNN Anchor Brings The Receipts For Black Trump…
 23 hours ago
10.02.20
Watch Jhené Aiko Give A ‘Tiny Desk Concert’…
 1 day ago
10.02.20
Ashley Everett’s Teams Up With Barefoot To Create…
 1 day ago
10.02.20
Chadwick Boseman MR.PORTER
Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Debuts On…
 1 day ago
10.01.20
Get Yo Hand Outta My Pocket: Dr. Dre…
 2 days ago
10.01.20
Another One: Drake Gives DJ Khaled Iced Out…
 2 days ago
10.01.20
We Here For This?: Facebook Unveils Cross-Platform Messaging…
 2 days ago
10.01.20
California Governor Signs “Kobe Bryant Law” Forbidding First…
 2 days ago
10.01.20
2017 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals
Uncle Luke Surprised As Wife Files For Divorce
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Beats In The Six And Drake Welcome Dinner
LeBron James Signs Four-Year Film Deal With Comcast’s…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Consequence Reveals Lupus Diagnosis
 3 days ago
09.30.20
Ciara Gives Us Hair Envy In Her Latest…
 3 days ago
09.30.20
Queen Latifah Highlights Black Women’s Influence On American…
 3 days ago
09.30.20
Photos
Close