Watch Jhené Aiko Give A 'Tiny Desk Concert' At Home For NPR [Video]

For the latest installment of NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series, the publication tapped Jhené Aiko. The singer performed some of her new tracks from Chilombo along with some old favorites.

The Los Angeles native gave fans a live performance of eight songs, playing “Lotus (Intro),” “Born Tired,” and “Summer 2020” from Chilombo, along with old favorites “Stranger,” “Do Better Blues,” “To Love & Die,” “W.A.Y.S.,” and “Eternal Sunshine.”

Back in March, Aiko released the project with some help from features including her boo Big Sean, H.E.R., Future, Miguel, Ab-Soul, John Legend, and Ty Dolla $ign. She also ended up releasing the project’s deluxe version in July, which saw the addition of nine new tracks. This time around, Aiko had guest appearances from more friends, including Kehlani, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and several more.

The title of the LP, Chilombo, is the singer’s legal last name, which explained to Billboard means, “wild beast.” She further talked about the meaning of the word, saying “they’re strong, confident, and graceful. Beasts are also beautiful.”

In a time like this, we could all use a reminder of how much we love being able to see live music. Check out Jhené Aiko’s performance for yourself down below.

Watch Jhené Aiko Give A ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ At Home For NPR [Video]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

