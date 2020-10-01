CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Netflix Shares Images From Chadwick Boseman’s Final Film, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

“He did a brilliant job, and he’s gone. I still can't believe it.”-Denzel Washington

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Netflix has released a few amazing photos from Chadwick Boseman‘s final film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and fans can’t get over the excellence-—even in still images.

On Wednesday (Sept 30), the streaming powerhouse took to social media to share the images along with the release date to the film, which is produced by legendary actor Denzel Washington and directed by George C. Wolfe, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom stars Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman in his final film performance.

During an interview with the New York Times, both Davis and Washington recall their time working with Boseman on the film recalling his phenomenal stage presence and work ethic.

“He did a brilliant job, and he’s gone,” said Denzel Washington. “I still can’t believe it.”

Chadwick Boseman, who passed in August after a private battle with stage 4 colon cancer, has been remembered by several colleagues as a genuine soul, but Viola Davis says that Boseman’s personal presence and determination exceeds anything that anyone could describe of him and his tenacious work ethic.

“A lot of actors mistake their presence for the event,” Davis said. “An actor of Chadwick’s status usually comes on and it’s their ego who comes on before them: This is what they want, this is what they’re not going to do. That was absolutely, 150 percent off the table with Chadwick. He could completely discard whatever ego he had, whatever vanity he had, and welcome Levee in.”

The Academy Award-winning actress also touched on how exhausted Boseman seemed during the filming process before noting how his team supported him throughout filming without ever revealing his diagnosis.

“I’m looking back at how tired he always seemed,” Davis continued. “I look at his beautiful, unbelievable team that was meditating over him and massaging him, and I now realize everything they were trying to infuse in him to keep him going and working at his optimal level. And he received it.”

Netflix’s hotly-anticipated film adaptation of August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom stars Davis as the titular Ma Rainey, a Black singer dubbed the “Mother of Blues,” as she deals with white music-industry execs. Boseman plays her trumpet player “Levee”, who wants to put a contemporary spin on Ma Rainey’s songs. While the film has not been formally reviewed, Buchanan referred to Boseman’s performance as “a revelation” before adding that his interpretation of the character “Levee” is “practically assured of Oscar recognition,” adding that the final performance is “Boseman’s finest screen performance.”

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom officially releases on Netflix, December 18, 2020.

Netflix Shares Images From Chadwick Boseman’s Final Film, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Netflix Shares Images From Chadwick Boseman’s Final Film,…
 17 hours ago
10.02.20
CNN Anchor Brings The Receipts For Black Trump…
 17 hours ago
10.02.20
Watch Jhené Aiko Give A ‘Tiny Desk Concert’…
 19 hours ago
10.02.20
Ashley Everett’s Teams Up With Barefoot To Create…
 21 hours ago
10.02.20
Chadwick Boseman MR.PORTER
Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Debuts On…
 1 day ago
10.01.20
Get Yo Hand Outta My Pocket: Dr. Dre…
 2 days ago
10.01.20
Another One: Drake Gives DJ Khaled Iced Out…
 2 days ago
10.01.20
We Here For This?: Facebook Unveils Cross-Platform Messaging…
 2 days ago
10.01.20
California Governor Signs “Kobe Bryant Law” Forbidding First…
 2 days ago
10.01.20
2017 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals
Uncle Luke Surprised As Wife Files For Divorce
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Beats In The Six And Drake Welcome Dinner
LeBron James Signs Four-Year Film Deal With Comcast’s…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Consequence Reveals Lupus Diagnosis
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Ciara Gives Us Hair Envy In Her Latest…
 3 days ago
09.30.20
Queen Latifah Highlights Black Women’s Influence On American…
 3 days ago
09.30.20
Photos
Close