CLOSE
Health
HomeHealth

Can The Coronavirus Travel More Than 6 Feet In The Air?

Coronavirus Breaking News

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

There has been some debate on whether or not staying six feet apart an effective guard against the coronavirus. The research on six feet being a magic number is due to the larger particles that are emitted while we talk, cough, speak, or even breathe. The larger particles are said to drop to the ground before getting too far but the smaller particles or aerosols are known to travel much farther and can linger in the area for minutes or hours.

In order to avoid smaller particles that could carry the coronavirus medical professionals suggest staying in a well-ventilated area and stay outside when interacting with people.

Are you interacting with people during the age of COVID-19?

See story here

Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis
10 photos
Can The Coronavirus Travel More Than 6 Feet In The Air?

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Chadwick Boseman MR.PORTER
Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Debuts On…
 2 hours ago
10.01.20
2017 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals
Uncle Luke Surprised As Wife Files For Divorce
 1 day ago
09.30.20
Beats In The Six And Drake Welcome Dinner
LeBron James Signs Four-Year Film Deal With Comcast’s…
 1 day ago
09.30.20
Consequence Reveals Lupus Diagnosis
 1 day ago
09.30.20
Ciara Gives Us Hair Envy In Her Latest…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Queen Latifah Highlights Black Women’s Influence On American…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
NBA Youngboy Arrested On Drug Charges, Cops Thank…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Donald Glover Talks The Possibility Of New Music…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
For The Culture: Will Smith and DJ Jazzy…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Rona Has The Last Laugh, Forces Dave Chappelle…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Report: Tennessee Titans Suspend In-Person Activities After Positive…
 2 days ago
09.29.20
NBA Finals Regular LeBron James Help Locals Register…
 2 days ago
09.29.20
Style OG André Leon Talley Praises Lizzo’s ‘Vogue’…
 2 days ago
09.29.20
Mark Cuban Reaches Out To Delonte West, Offers…
 3 days ago
09.29.20
Photos
Close