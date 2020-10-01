Can The Coronavirus Travel More Than 6 Feet In The Air?

There has been some debate on whether or not staying six feet apart an effective guard against the coronavirus. The research on six feet being a magic number is due to the larger particles that are emitted while we talk, cough, speak, or even breathe. The larger particles are said to drop to the ground before getting too far but the smaller particles or aerosols are known to travel much farther and can linger in the area for minutes or hours.

In order to avoid smaller particles that could carry the coronavirus medical professionals suggest staying in a well-ventilated area and stay outside when interacting with people.

Are you interacting with people during the age of COVID-19?

