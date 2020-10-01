Chrissy Teigen Suffers Miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen took to social media with devastating news. Her and John Legend have lost their third child, a boy named Jack. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Chrissy started her post. Chrissy had been admitted to the hospital due to severe bleeding. She had recently told followers that she was in the “danger zone” and needed to be in a hospital setting.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” Chrissy wrote.

Chrissy said that they usually wouldn’t name their children until they were about to leave the hospital, but they had already picked out the name Jack. Chrissy expressed her gratitude for her children, Miles, and Luna, and said they will grieve but says, “we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. What helped you get through the loss of your child? Share your story.

