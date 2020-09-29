CLOSE
NBA Youngboy Arrested On Drug Charges, Cops Thank Anonymous Source

You gotta watch the company you keep...

NBA Youngboy mugshot

Source: Baton Rouge PD / NBA Youngboy

NBA Youngboy stays getting in trouble with the law. This time, the Baton Rouge rapper born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden got pinched on drug charges.

NBA Youngboy arrest

Source: Baton Rouge PD / NBA Youngboy

According to WAFB, 16 people were arrested on gun and drug charges on Monday (Sept. 28), and among them was NBA Youngboy. According to the cops, he is facing charges that include drug possession and drug distribution. Despite initial reports, he is not facing firearm charges at the moment.

Per the Baton Rouge PD, the authorities, including the FBI, were acting on a tip about men brandishing guns at an “abandoned lot in the 3800 block of Chippewa Street around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. The suspect didn’t help their case when many attempted to flee upon seeing the cops.

The authorities claim they confiscated 14 guns (see the haul above) and $79,000 from the people they were able to detain.

The cops also gave a shout to whoever dropped dime.

“We have consistently said that we can’t do this alone,” said BRPD Chief Murphy Paul. “We need help from the community to solve crimes. When you see something, say something. This is another example of our citizens getting involved and calling us when they witness suspicious activity. Thank you for your help Baton Rouge. Keep talking. We will never stop listening!”

That’s all well and good, but NBA Younboy’s attorney is adamant his client is not guilty.

“Kentrell is not guilty of any crimes,” said James Manasseh in a press statement. “There’s nothing in the report that indicates that he did anything wrong. They arrested several people and there was no indication that he had any guns or drugs on him at the time of the arrest. I ultimately believe he will be found innocent in all of this.”

On Sept. 11, NBA Youngboy released his proper sophomore album, Top, and he is also expecting a child with Yaya Mayweather.

NBA Youngboy Arrested On Drug Charges, Cops Thank Anonymous Source  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

