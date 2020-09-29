CLOSE
For The Culture: Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff Tour ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Mansion

That doorway feels hella empty without the late James Avery standing with the cast.

DJ Jazzy Jeff And The Fresh Prince Portrait Shoot

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff took a tour of the mansion featured on the legendary sit-com show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and it’s a far cry from how it was portrayed when it first debuted in our livingrooms 30 years ago.

The video clip shows to the two hip-hop legends standing in front of the white doorway Jazzy Jeff was frequently thrown out of by Uncle Phil (first things first, R.I.P.) throughout the show’s series.  However, when they walked into the home, the decor couldn’t be further away from the posh white-and-beige livingroom set that fans have come to know.  Instead, it’s reminiscent of the poolhouse Will and Carlton shared when they moved out of the main residence on the show.  

The pad is decorated with graffiti art, original footwear Will wore during the series, gear from his Bel-Air Athletics anniversary capsule, a mini-basketball hoop, and original records DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince created back in the day. The tour continued to the very dated dining room area which contrasts the modern styled pool area in the back of the mansion.  

Later, castmates Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Alfonso Ribeiro joined the tour.

Fans looking to rent out the Brentwood, California residence can start now. According to Airbnb, renters can book one of five nostalgic stays in the home on October 2, October 5, October 8, October 11, and October 14 for only $30 a night in celebration of the show’s 30th-anniversary. 

Last month it was announced that a reunion special for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will debut on HBO Max around Thanksgiving 2020. 

For The Culture: Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff Tour ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Mansion  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

