Beyoncé Surprises Young Brain Cancer Survivor

Beyoncé knows how to put a smile on her fan’s face. Lyric Chanel, a young patient battling brain cancer, received a floral arrangement from Queen Bey. Lyric shared a video on Instagram of her gift with the caption When the Queen Bey sends you flowers. Thank you so much @beyonce Lyric was so shocked to get mail from you and she said Beyoncé is the Best!!! We love you so much and she hopes to one day meet you.

Beyoncé addressed Lyric with the lyrics from her Love On Top song. The card read, Honey, Honey I can see the stars all the way from here, I can feel the sun whenever you’re near. I was so moved to see how these lyrics inspired you, not nearly as much as you inspired me. I can’t wait to meet you one day and I’m so happy you’re home safely. You are a survivor. God bless, B.

Off camera, somebody was heard saying, I cannot believe you got flowers from Queen B. Lyric responded in the video, You know why? Because I’m a queen, She [Beyoncé] says ‘I only give things to queens’, and I’m a queen! Lyric has survived brain surgery four times and continues to fight her rare condition anaplastic ependymoma.

Please keep Lyric in your prayers.

See story here