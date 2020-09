R&B superstar Toni Braxton wants to get a taste of Verzuz. According to Interview magazine, Braxton told rapper and producer Missy Elliott that she would love to go toe-to-toe with either Mary J. Blige or Mariah Carey. What are your thoughts, should Toni Braxton go up against Mary J. Blige or Mariah Carey? If not, who would you like to see Toni go up against?