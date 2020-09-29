Pelicans, 76ers Show Interest After Clippers Part Ways With Doc Rivers

It’s been only hours since Doc Rivers parted mutually from his job as the Clippers’ head coach; but he’s already received calls from two potential employers, according to reports. Rivers, who was given his walking papers Monday after blowing a 31-1 playoff series lead against the Denver Nuggets, has received calls from the New Orleans Pelicans and the Philadelphia 76ers, The Undefeated reports.

The Pelicans parted ways with head coach Alvin Gentry after the seeding games concluded, and the 76ers fired coach Brett Brown after the team was clobbered by the Celtics in the first round of the postseason. Rivers, who led the Clippers for seven years, previously coached for the Celtics and the Magic. Which team would you like to see hire Rivers? Did the Clippers make a hasty decision?

