2020 Billboard Music Awards Nominees Announced

Lizzo for ESSENCE

Source: JD Barnes / JD Barnes for ESSENCE

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards have announced this year’s nominees and the artist with the most nominations goes to Post Malone with 16. The melodic rapper’s third studio album, “Hollywood’s Bleeding” gave fans five chart-topping hits. Lil Nas X follows with 13 nominations including Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist. Khalid, who has been very busy so far in 2020, walks away with 12 nominations, tying with Billie Eilish.

Lizzo shares one of her eleven nominations with Lil Nas X, both are up for Top New Artist. Kanye West isn’t new to the Billboard nominations, but he will compete in new categories, West has nine nominations in the Christian and Gospel categories. Kelly Clarkson will host the 2020 Billboard Music Awards live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on October 14th at 8 PM ET.

Who do you think will take the top award for Billboard’s Top Artist? Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Post Malone, or Taylor Swift?

