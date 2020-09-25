Public Enemy Returns With “Fight The Power” Remix

Public Enemy makes a return in 2020 with a new album called, “What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?” Always political, the group asks important questions and even gives fans a “Fight The Power” all-star remix.

Chuck D, the leader of the group, recently spoke out after the Breonna Taylor verdict was announced earlier this week, “Based on the atrocities and exposure of what happened to George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and so on — especially with [Wednesday’s] decision — it was a teachable moment and a teachable moment. When you have a side that basically blatantly says that you don’t matter, that’s just spreading hatred, man. It’s the side that you’re on versus the side that hates you. There’s no time for microscopic differences, man.”

Will you give Public Enemy’s new album a listen?

