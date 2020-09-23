The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill Named Greatest Hip-Hop Album Of All Time

Recently Rolling Stone released a list of the greatest albums of all time and The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is topping the list. Lauryn Hill’s debut album was released in 1998 and featured Mary J. Blige, John Legend, and D’Angelo. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill came in at number 10 in the 500 greatest album list.

Hill wrote and produced the album which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart with hits Doo Wop (That Thing), Ex-Factor, and Everything Is Everything. Hill’s Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was the highest-ranking Hip-Hop album followed by Kanye West with My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy at 17, Kendrick Lamar’ To Pimp a Butterfly came in at 19, while The Notorious B.I.G’s Ready to Die was 22nd.

What is your favorite Hip-Hop album of all time? What is your favorite song from The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill?

