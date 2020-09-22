St. Jude Walk/Run 2020

In celebration of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, supporters of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® from across the country, including the Richmond community, will be participating in the virtual St. Jude Walk/Run on September 26, 2020.

This year participants can walk, run and fundraise at their own pace and distance in their own neighborhoods. In addition, the St. Jude Walk/Run mobile app, is available in the Apple app store and on Google Play, to provide a unique experience to participants that includes a virtual tour of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and some engagement opportunities using augmented reality.

Funds raised through events like this help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

To join the Radio One Richmond Team, make a donation or learn more, click here or visit stjude.org/walkrun.

