CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Earth, Wind, And Fire Release “September” Remix

Earth, Wind And Fire

Source: Ed Perlstein / Getty

If you’re a fan of the group Earth, Wind, and Fire you know that today is their unofficial day thanks to their hit song “September.” You see the song starts off, “Do you remember the 21st night of September?” To mark this momentous day, the group has released a new version of the song known as the “Eric Kupper Remix.

The remix isn’t that different from the original, but the beat is a beat harder so that you sweat a little more when dancing.

When was the original version of “September” released?

See story here

And Fire Release “September” Remix , earth , wind

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Michael Jordan & Bubba Wallace To Join Forces…
 13 hours ago
09.22.20
Howard University and Apple Team Up For ‘Rap…
 14 hours ago
09.22.20
LG Tone Free Teams Up J.R. Smith &…
 14 hours ago
09.22.20
Respect The Pioneers: GORE-TEX Inventor Bob Gore Has…
 19 hours ago
09.22.20
Foot Locker Launches The Endless World of Air…
 20 hours ago
09.22.20
Dave Chappelle Tells Critics “Shut The F*ck Forever”…
 20 hours ago
09.22.20
Dave Chappelle
Comedian Dave Chappelle Picks Up Three Emmy Awards
 1 day ago
09.21.20
Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - Arrivals
Zendaya Just Won Her First Emmy for “Euphoria”…
 1 day ago
09.21.20
Dr. Dre’s Estrange Wife Says He “Expelled” Her…
 2 days ago
09.21.20
Prime Time: Deion Sanders Has Been Tapped To…
 4 days ago
09.21.20
VIBE Music Festival - Day 2
André 3000 Reveals The Last Song He Wants…
 4 days ago
09.18.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 5 days ago
09.18.20
Bigger Than ‘Love & Hip-Hop’: Olivia Is Back…
 5 days ago
09.18.20
Photos
Close