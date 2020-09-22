CLOSE
Air Jordan Races Into NASCAR History

Michael Jordan Celebrates the 30th Anniversary of Air Jordan At Palais de Tokyo In Paris

Source: Catherine Steenkeste / Getty

Michael Jordan is adding yet another title to his resume – “owner of a new NASCAR team”. Yes, the NBA legend joining forces with three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin to form a NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace as the driver. Wallace is the only Black driver in the Cup series.

In a statement, Jordan said, “Historically, NASCAR has struggled with diversity, and there have been few Black owners. The timing seemed perfect, as NASCAR is evolving and embracing social change”. Are you surprised MJ is venturing into NASCAR?

