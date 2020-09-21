CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Respect The Pioneers: GORE-TEX Inventor Bob Gore Has Passed Away

Without Bob streetwear wouldn't be the same.

Outdoor Retailers Exhibit Latest Gear At Trade Show In Utah

Source: George Frey/RETIRED / Getty

If you ever wore clothing specifically made for the outdoors then you need to take a moment of silence. The father to one of the greatest fashion inventions is no longer with us.

As spotted on High Snobiety Bob Gore, the inventor of GORE-TEX, has passed away on Thursday, September 17. In 1969 Bob Gore stretched heated rods of polytetrafluoroethylene and created expanded polytetrafluoroethylene. His discovery of the right conditions for stretching PTFE was a happy accident, born partly out of frustration. Instead of slowly stretching the heated material, he applied a sudden, accelerating yank. “I decided to give one of these rods a huge stretch, fast, a jerk and it stretched 1000%” he said.

After some more testing he introduced it to the public under the GORE-TEX trademark. The synthetic material afforded the wearer a water repellent and breathable shell. This never seen before fabric would go on to be synonymous with some of Hip-Hop’s most coveted brands including The North Face, Timberland, SUPREME, New Balance, Carhartt and more.

Rest easy Bob.

Photo:

Respect The Pioneers: GORE-TEX Inventor Bob Gore Has Passed Away  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Michael Jordan & Bubba Wallace To Join Forces…
 13 hours ago
09.22.20
Howard University and Apple Team Up For ‘Rap…
 14 hours ago
09.22.20
LG Tone Free Teams Up J.R. Smith &…
 14 hours ago
09.22.20
Respect The Pioneers: GORE-TEX Inventor Bob Gore Has…
 19 hours ago
09.22.20
Foot Locker Launches The Endless World of Air…
 20 hours ago
09.22.20
Dave Chappelle Tells Critics “Shut The F*ck Forever”…
 20 hours ago
09.22.20
Dave Chappelle
Comedian Dave Chappelle Picks Up Three Emmy Awards
 1 day ago
09.21.20
Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - Arrivals
Zendaya Just Won Her First Emmy for “Euphoria”…
 1 day ago
09.21.20
Dr. Dre’s Estrange Wife Says He “Expelled” Her…
 2 days ago
09.21.20
Prime Time: Deion Sanders Has Been Tapped To…
 4 days ago
09.21.20
VIBE Music Festival - Day 2
André 3000 Reveals The Last Song He Wants…
 4 days ago
09.18.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 5 days ago
09.18.20
Bigger Than ‘Love & Hip-Hop’: Olivia Is Back…
 5 days ago
09.18.20
Photos
Close