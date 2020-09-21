Respect The Pioneers: GORE-TEX Inventor Bob Gore Has Passed Away

If you ever wore clothing specifically made for the outdoors then you need to take a moment of silence. The father to one of the greatest fashion inventions is no longer with us.

As spotted on High Snobiety Bob Gore, the inventor of GORE-TEX, has passed away on Thursday, September 17. In 1969 Bob Gore stretched heated rods of polytetrafluoroethylene and created expanded polytetrafluoroethylene. His discovery of the right conditions for stretching PTFE was a happy accident, born partly out of frustration. Instead of slowly stretching the heated material, he applied a sudden, accelerating yank. “I decided to give one of these rods a huge stretch, fast, a jerk and it stretched 1000%” he said.

After some more testing he introduced it to the public under the GORE-TEX trademark. The synthetic material afforded the wearer a water repellent and breathable shell. This never seen before fabric would go on to be synonymous with some of Hip-Hop’s most coveted brands including The North Face, Timberland, SUPREME, New Balance, Carhartt and more.

Rest easy Bob.

