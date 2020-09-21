CLOSE
Eva’s Corner: Tyler Perry’s ‘Quilt’ Emmy Speech Is An Inspiration For Your Future [WATCH]

Today’s Eva’s Corner is all about inspiring yourself to make a change for the next generation. The 2020 Emmy’s last night was monumental for the culture.

Tyler Perry stole the show with his moving speech discussing diversity and black people making a way for others in the future.  He used a story about his grandmother’s to explain how he’s building his own lane to return build a lane for African-Americans in the future.  

Photos
