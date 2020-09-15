Careers at AT Home Health & Hospice Care

The AT Hospice and Home Care Team works to make a difference in people’s lives every day. Our clinical staff has medical expertise that is matched by their compassionate bedside manner. Our management and support staff understands that growing a business in healthcare is synonymous with growing relationships. If you’d like to be part of an uplifting team that makes a difference every day, we encourage you to contact us for more information.

We have a variety of career opportunities available in Home Health and Hospice for RNs, LVN/LPNs, Therapists, Therapy Assistants, Home Health and Hospice Aides, Chaplains, Social Workers, Marketing Professionals, Administrative Personnel, and Volunteers. We invite applications from qualified candidates who enjoy working with a team of highly-skilled professionals and who are committed to serving others with integrity and compassion. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer, dedicated to ensuring reasonable accommodation and fair treatment for all employees.

AT Home Health & Hospice Care offers a generous benefits program designed to improve and enhance the lives and health of our employees. Benefits include insurance (medical, dental and vision), 3-4 weeks accrued paid time off, paid maternity leave, 401k retirement savings plan, and availability of a clinician and employee assistance program. TO LEARN MORE & APPLY CLICK HERE.

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: