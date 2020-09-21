CLOSE
Comedian Dave Chappelle Picks Up Three Emmy Awards

The Emmy awards held a series of ceremonies throughout the week leading up to the main ceremony this Sunday night (September 20). Dave Chappelle’s Netflix comedy special picked up three awards Saturday night. Outstanding Variety Special, Outstanding Writing-Variety Special, Outstanding Directing.

The directing award went to the legendary Stan Lathan. Whose resume is endless. He has been attached to shows like, Def Comedy Jam, Real Husbands of Hollywood, Run’s House, Martin, Moesha, The Parker’s, the list is ENDLESS. He is the father of actress, Sanaa Lathan.

Which of Dave’s stand up specials is your favorite?

See story here

 

One Vote: Register to Vote
