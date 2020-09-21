Dr. Dre’s Record Co. Accuses Estranged Wife Of ‘Decimating’ Bank Account

A company that Dr. Dre and his wife Nicole Young founded, Record One recording studio in 2015, announced that Young drained the business account of $363,571.85. Young is being accused of criminal embezzlement by Dr. Dre and his partner. According to TMZ, Attorney Ed McPherson, who reps the LLC that operates Record One, attached the check Nicole wrote to herself.

Dre and business partner, Larry Chatman, are calling for Nicole to return the funds no later than a week from Tuesday (September 29th) or a suit will be filed against her. Nicole’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, told TMZ that the letter was a “low-grade PR stunt,” that overshadows the fact that Dre got caught keeping community property away from Nicole. Freedman says Nicole has a right to the money and says, “any suggestion she did something untoward is preposterous and pathetic.”

Do you think Nicole should be made to return the money or do you think she’s entitled to the money from their joint business?

