Diversity Career Fair
Looking to build your career? The City of Richmond is looking for YOU to join their team.

The City of Richmond is an Equal Opportunity Employer – It is the policy of the City of Richmond to prohibit discrimination on the basis of age, race, sex, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, veteran status, political affiliation, genetics, or disability in the recruitment, selection, and hiring of its workforce.

To learn more and apply visit – www.richmondgov.com

