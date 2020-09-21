CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Vivica A. Fox Tests Positive For COVID-19, Misses Emmy Telecast

ABC's "To Tell The Truth" - Season Five

Source: Kelsey McNeal / Getty

Vivica A. Fox was set to host E! Live From The Red Carpet Emmys pre-show along with Giuliana Rancic but both missed the telecast due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Rancic revealed that she, her husband Bill and son Duke all tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Fox’s diagnosis was announced by E! co-host Brad Goreski who informed viewers that Fox would be out and was currently quarantining.

“As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year is just so different,” Rancic said in a statement. “As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I’m thankful.”

RELATED: Bruce Williamson, Lead Singer Of The Temptations, Passes Away At 49 From COVID-19

RELATED: No Laughing Matter: Kevin Hart Reveals He Had COVID-19 Earlier This Year

Fox is among a number of individuals from Black Hollywood who have tested positive for the virus including Kevin Hart, The Rock and Tiffany Haddish.

Vivica A. Fox Tests Positive For COVID-19, Misses Emmy Telecast  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Dave Chappelle
Comedian Dave Chappelle Picks Up Three Emmy Awards
 38 mins ago
09.21.20
Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - Arrivals
Zendaya Just Won Her First Emmy for “Euphoria”…
 41 mins ago
09.21.20
Dr. Dre’s Estrange Wife Says He “Expelled” Her…
 17 hours ago
09.21.20
Prime Time: Deion Sanders Has Been Tapped To…
 3 days ago
09.21.20
VIBE Music Festival - Day 2
André 3000 Reveals The Last Song He Wants…
 3 days ago
09.18.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 4 days ago
09.18.20
Bigger Than ‘Love & Hip-Hop’: Olivia Is Back…
 4 days ago
09.18.20
AG Bill Barr Compares National Mandate For Coronavirus…
 4 days ago
09.18.20
Kanye West Pisses On His Grammy Award, Dubs…
 4 days ago
09.18.20
‘Made By Maddie’ Tween Actress Alyssa Cheatham: ‘Black…
 4 days ago
09.18.20
48th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet
It’s A Boy for LeToya Luckett And Tommicus…
 4 days ago
09.17.20
Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2020
Kanye West Breaks Twitter’s Rules Against Doxxing And…
 4 days ago
09.17.20
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington Wins Her First Emmy Ever and…
 4 days ago
09.17.20
Photos
Close