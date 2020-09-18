Halle Berry Confirms Dating Singer Van Hunt

Halle Berry has a new love, and no it’s not the trainer guy you see in her Instagram fitness videos. The 54-year-old actress seemed to confirm that she was dating singer Van Hunt when she posted a photo of herself in a shirt which featured Hunt’s logo along with the caption, “Now ya know.”

She also included a foot emoji in her post that could be in reference to the unknown feet that were in an earlier footsie post she posted a while back. Halle’s reps haven’t confirmed anything just yet.

Did you think Halle was dating her trainer? Who is your celebrity crush?

