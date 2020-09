Can you believe “Olivia Pope” never won an Emmy for her portrayal on Scandal? Did you also know Kerry Washington was the executive producer of the live version of All in The Family & Good Times? She finally won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special Category for All in The Family and Good Times.

She is also up for three more Emmy’s this weekend for work she did on Little Fires and American Son.

Were you surprised to find out she never won an Emmy for Scandal?

See story here