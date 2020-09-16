CLOSE
What’s Next RVA: One Vote Contest

During this critical time in our nation and our community, it is important we continue the conversation that leads to what we all want; justice and equality.

Join Radio One Richmond, as we bring you WHAT’S NEXT RVA; a series of virtual forums designed to inform, entertain and lead to actions that will bring our community closer to our common goal.

Our third conversation is on the importance of voting.

Tune on September 16th at 5p on our Facebook Page to hear from our moderator and expert panelist.

 

Hosted & Moderated By:

Miss Community Clovia—Radio One Richmond

Panelist:

Garry Ellis-Registrar Liaison Supervisor

We will be giving away cool prizes so be sure to watch the convo, write down thee keywords and register here.

 

What’s Next RVA: One Vote Contest  was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

