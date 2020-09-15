CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

He Had Time Bruv: John Boyega Tells Jo Malone To Piss Off After They Removed Him From China Ad

he actor who was the first male brand ambassador for the brand took to Twitter to let Jo Malone it played itself when they reshot and removed him from an ad that HE CREATED.

John Boyega Drops Jo Malone Brand Ambassador Title

Source: Tristan Fewings / Getty

John Boyega is not the one. The Star Wars alum let London cosmetics brand Jo Malone know he will no longer be a brand ambassador for the company.

Boyega is not playing. The actor who was the first male brand ambassador for the brand took to Twitter to let Jo Malone it played itself when they reshot and removed him from an ad that HE CREATED. In the original ad called the “The London Gent,” which began airing last year, Boyega can be seen walking around his childhood neighborhood. It also paid homage to his Nigerian roots. The actor deservingly won the Fragrance Foundation Virtual Award’s Best Media Campaign prize for the commercial.

In a Twitter thread explaining his decision to drop the title, Boyega wrote:

“It’s back to back, but I assure you this will be dealt with swiftly. I don’t have time for nonsense. We press on and strong. Stay blessed, people.”

Jo Malone did issue an apology for their bonehead decision over the weekend. The brand shared with The Hollywood Reporter:

“John is a tremendous artist with great personal vision and direction. The concept for the film was based on John’s personal experiences and should not have been replicated.”

Welp, the apology is clearly not enough for Boyega and understandably so. This is the second time the actor has erased from an ad in China. Back in 2015, a poster for Star Wars: The Force Awakens left out Boyega and his co-star Oscar Isaac, so it’s understandable why he feels the way he does in regards to both Disney, whom he aired out already, and Jo Malone.

We love John Boyega’s energy here at Hip-Hop Wired.

Photo: Tristan Fewings / Getty

He Had Time Bruv: John Boyega Tells Jo Malone To Piss Off After They Removed Him From China Ad  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
***COVER STORY*** Jordyn Woods: Working Hard And Playing…
 5 hours ago
09.16.20
Apple Unveils New Series 6 Watch, iPad, Fitness+…
 16 hours ago
09.16.20
Lizzo Comes Through For the #PeriodChallenge
 16 hours ago
09.16.20
LA Sheriff Asks LeBron James To Double Reward…
 17 hours ago
09.16.20
Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love,…
 18 hours ago
09.16.20
He Had Time Bruv: John Boyega Tells Jo…
 18 hours ago
09.16.20
Cardi B Has Filed For Divorce From Offset…
 18 hours ago
09.16.20
Teyana Taylor’s Abs Are Back Just Days After…
 20 hours ago
09.16.20
Vivica A. Fox Set To Join E! Live…
 23 hours ago
09.15.20
sp jimmy walker sales
Animated ‘Good Times’ Series Coming to Netflix
 1 day ago
09.15.20
Republican Party Senator Lightly Smacks Hand Of President…
 4 days ago
09.14.20
Method Man Talks New Roles, Acting Influences &…
 4 days ago
09.14.20
Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video&apos;s "Hunters" - Arrivals
Nia DaCosta & Jordan Peele’s ‘Candyman’ Release Delayed…
 4 days ago
09.12.20
Andrew Gillum Talks Hotel Scandal with Tamron Hall:…
 5 days ago
09.14.20
Photos
Close