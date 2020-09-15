CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

KiKi’s Top 3 Things You’ll Always See In The Hood [WATCH]

Our favorite girl KiKi dropped in to let us know the top 3 things you can always find in the hood. Some of you may understand and can relate but others may have lived a “Huxtable” life.

Last on the list is a plethora of churches on every corner. Secondly, old heads at the corner store playing dominos and trying to holler at the young girls.

The number one thing on the list is a dog that everybody swears don’t bite.  Can your hood relate?

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

The Week In Urban Pop Culture

10 photos Launch gallery

The Week In Urban Pop Culture

Continue reading The Week In Urban Pop Culture

The Week In Urban Pop Culture

KiKi’s Top 3 Things You’ll Always See In The Hood [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Vivica A. Fox Set To Join E! Live…
 5 hours ago
09.15.20
sp jimmy walker sales
Animated ‘Good Times’ Series Coming to Netflix
 7 hours ago
09.15.20
Republican Party Senator Lightly Smacks Hand Of President…
 3 days ago
09.14.20
Method Man Talks New Roles, Acting Influences &…
 3 days ago
09.14.20
Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video&apos;s "Hunters" - Arrivals
Nia DaCosta & Jordan Peele’s ‘Candyman’ Release Delayed…
 3 days ago
09.12.20
Andrew Gillum Talks Hotel Scandal with Tamron Hall:…
 4 days ago
09.14.20
Next-Gen Console Leasing?: GameStop Launching Payment Plans For…
 4 days ago
09.14.20
Kansas City Chiefs Fans Boo During Moment Of…
 4 days ago
09.11.20
Will Smith Reveals Original Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert,…
 4 days ago
09.11.20
CNN Slams President Donald Trump For Made-Up 9/11…
 4 days ago
09.11.20
Scam Artist Jessica Krug Resigns After Confessing To…
 5 days ago
09.11.20
Usher “Bad Habits,” Spillage Village, JID & EARTHGANG…
 5 days ago
09.11.20
Mic Check 1, 2: A ‘Yo! MTV Raps’…
 5 days ago
09.11.20
Blank Stare: Daisy Ridley Reveals Her Mysterious ‘Star…
 5 days ago
09.11.20
Photos
Close