Vivica A. Fox Set To Join E! Live From The Red Carpet Emmy Special

Now this is refreshing. We’ve long missed honest and blunt voices when it comes to critiquing Hollywood’s fashion during award season since Fashion Police ruled our post-show lives. Looks like we have some commentary to look forward to! Congratulations are in order for Vivica A. Fox as she’s just been named the new face of E!’s Live From The Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards special. The actress turned show host is co-hosting this year’s red carpet special alongside E! veteran, Giuliana Rancic.

Taking cues from this year’s virtual BET Awards hosted by Amanda Seales and most recently, the virtual MTV Awards hosted by Keke Palmer, the E! Red carpet pre-show special will grant fans access into the excitement that goes down before the Emmy awards begin, but this time they’ll be live from inside a studio in Universal City, California rather than at their usual position on the actual red-carpet in the midst of the action.

While this may be Vivica’s first time hosting alongside Giuliana and the folks at E!, the actress is no stranger to the hosting seat as she’s been known for hosting and interviewing since the very beginning of her career. She’s also been spending a lot of time recording live interviews on her podcast, Hustling with Vivica A. Fox, every week while social-distancing during the pandemic–an experience that we’re sure will come in handy as she prepares to virtually co-host the upcoming pre-show.

Like its award show predecessors, the Primetime Emmy Awards will also have social-distancing rules in place as it will take place without an audience, as most large events have also done over the last few months. Hosted by comedian and talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel, this Sunday’s broadcast will feature some of our favorites such as Tracee Ellis Ross, Sterling K. Brown, Yvonne Orji, Issa Rae, Billy Porter and Zendaya as they go for big awards in each of their respective categories.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will air live this Sunday beginning at 4:30pm ET.

