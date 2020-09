It’s official, Alicia Keys will be releasing her seventh studio album this week. The album, titled “Alicia” will drop on Friday after being postponed on March 20 because of COVID -19. Familiar tunes like “Underdog,” and her duet with Miguel called “Show Me Love” will be on the album along with more.

The last time Alicia released an album was in 2016.

What are your top three Alicia Keys songs?

