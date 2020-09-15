CLOSE
Animated ‘Good Times’ Series Coming to Netflix

The legendary 70s sitcom Good Times is coming back as an animated series with the help of Netflix. Through a partnership between series creator Norman Lear’s Act III production company, Steph Curry’s Unanimous Media, and Seth McFarlane’s Fuzzy Door production company the series will be reborn.

According to reports, the series will have the Evans family in modern times dealing with the world and social issues of today. Netflix has already committed to a 10 episode straight to the series deal.

Are you excited for the return of the Evans family? What’s your most memorable Good Times episode?

