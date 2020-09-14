Liberty Middle School Reopens After COVID-19 Outbreak

A Hanover County middle school is planning to reopen for students on September 15. Liberty Middle School administrators decided to shutdown the middle school last week after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Custodians have completed a deep-cleaning of the buildings. According to the school’s website in-person instruction will begin at Liberty Tuesday. Today is a student holiday.

Virginia Department of Health reports show that cases are up by close to 900. Public health officials reported an increase of 874 on Sunday, up to over 133, 800 overall. Just two additional deaths were reported.

Community COVID-19 testing events are available

