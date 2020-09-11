CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Our Nation Marks The 19 Years Since 9/11 Attacks

NewsOne 9/11 Remembrance

Source: ione Creative / NewsOne

Today marks the 19th year anniversary of the worst terrost attack on U.S. soil in history, killing 2,977 Americans and injuring over 25,000. Terrorists hijacked four U.S. planes, two of them which were crashed into the North and South towers of the World Trade Center complex, one into the Pentagon and the fourth was thwarted by passengers and crashed in Pennsylvania before hitting it’s projected target.

This was also the deadliest day for first responders as 343 firefighters and 77 police officers lost their lives trying so save others.

See story here

Our Nation Marks The 19 Years Since 9/11 Attacks

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Scam Artist Jessica Krug Resigns After Confessing To…
 14 hours ago
09.11.20
Usher “Bad Habits,” Spillage Village, JID & EARTHGANG…
 15 hours ago
09.11.20
Mic Check 1, 2: A ‘Yo! MTV Raps’…
 18 hours ago
09.11.20
Blank Stare: Daisy Ridley Reveals Her Mysterious ‘Star…
 18 hours ago
09.11.20
Gay Tupac aka Jussie Smollett Maintains Innocence Ahead…
 20 hours ago
09.11.20
White Privilege Watch: President Donald Trump Is A…
 22 hours ago
09.11.20
Vivica A Fox at the after-party for Elto...
Zendaya ‘Honored’ to Be Vivica A. Fox’s Choice…
 1 day ago
09.10.20
We’re Not Crying: Lupita Nyong’o Shares Heartfelt Tribute…
 2 days ago
09.10.20
The Jig Continues: Virgil Abloh’s Mercedes-Benz Design Looks…
 2 days ago
09.10.20
No Duh: Homeland Security Says White Supremacy Is…
 2 days ago
09.10.20
Niecy Nash On Her Marriage To Jessica Betts:…
 2 days ago
09.10.20
Peep The New Trailer For ‘Dune’ [Video]
 2 days ago
09.10.20
Tamar Braxton’s Fiancé Files For Restraining Order, He…
 2 days ago
09.10.20
Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Asks Courts To Make Him…
 2 days ago
09.09.20
Photos
Close