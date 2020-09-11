Our Nation Marks The 19 Years Since 9/11 Attacks

Today marks the 19th year anniversary of the worst terrost attack on U.S. soil in history, killing 2,977 Americans and injuring over 25,000. Terrorists hijacked four U.S. planes, two of them which were crashed into the North and South towers of the World Trade Center complex, one into the Pentagon and the fourth was thwarted by passengers and crashed in Pennsylvania before hitting it’s projected target.

This was also the deadliest day for first responders as 343 firefighters and 77 police officers lost their lives trying so save others.

