NASCAR Driver Honors Living Organ Donor At RIR This Weekend [Exclusive Interview]

NASCAR Driver Joey Gase lost his mom at the age of 18. Mary Gase died of a brain aneurysm in April of 2011. The family decided to donate her organs which has impacted 66 people. Lots of families don’t but should consider having end of life discussions about becoming an organ donor. Gase drives in memory of his mom, Mary Gase.

Joey Gase is the driver of the #51 Donate Life Virginia Ford Cup Car. This weekend, Gase will honor Virginia’s living donor Christopher Woody, Sr of Richmond, Virginia. Woody Sr, donated his kidney to his 13-year-old nephew in 2013 because he did not want him to go on dialysis. Woody Sr also plans to donate 40% of his liver to a child in need.

The race weekend at Richmond International Raceway will be televised nationally on NBCSN. Fans will not be allowed to attend to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Woody Sr said, helping others has no limits, no race, no age.

According to Donate Life Virginia, there are currently 2,400 Virginians on the waiting list for a life-saving organ donation. The organization also manages the state’s organ, eye, and tissue registry. Roughly 60% of Virginians are registered as organ donors. Sign up or learn more at donatelifevirginia.gov

Listen in on my interview with NASCAR driver Joey Gase and Lara Malbon with Donate Life Virginia

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: