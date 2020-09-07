CLOSE
Apply for Restoration of Rights Now, Deadline September 23, 2020

 

If you have lost your right to vote, serve on a jury, become a notary public or run for public office do to a felony conviction -start the process for restoration of rights. Check your eligibility below and submit a request to have your civil rights processed through the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s office. September 23, 2020 is the absolute last day to get requests in for restoration of rights in order to have time for processing before the voter registration deadline in October.

  • To be eligible for restoration of civil rights, an individual must have a felony conviction and be free from any term of incarceration and/or supervision resulting from felony conviction(s).
  • The Secretary of the Commonwealth gives priority consideration to individuals who request restoration of their civil rights. An individual seeking restoration of their civil rights may contact the Secretary of the Commonwealth using the button below or by calling (804) 692-0104.
  • The Secretary of the Commonwealth’s office has identified individuals who may meet the Governor’s standards for restoration of rights and those individuals will be considered for possible restoration in the order of when they were released from supervision.
  • Now, start the process at restore.virginia.gov
Photos
