Are You Election Day-ready? Check Out Key Dates for the General Election

KEY DATES FOR NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION

Friday, September 18, 2020 : Early voting begins. Registrars will begin mailing ballots to eligible voters who applied for their ballots online, by mail or fax. You can also visit your local registrar’s office or satellite voting location to cast your ballot.

: Tuesday, October 13, 2020: Last day to register or update your registration for the November General election. Registrations submitted in person or by mail must be received no later than 5 p.m. Registrations submitted online must be received no later than 11:59 p.m.

Friday, October 23, 2020: Last day to apply online, by fax or by mail for an absentee ballot. Applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 31, 2020: Last day to vote early at your local Voter Registration office. All offices are open; contact your local office for details about hours.

Monday, November 2, 2020: Last day to request an emergency absentee ballot, if criteria are met.

Tuesday, November 3, 2020: Election Day. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 6, 2020: Last Day for Provisional No ID Voter to provide a copy of an acceptable ID or submit an ID confirmation request via fax, email, mail or in person at the local Voter Registration Office by noon.

For more information visit the Virginia Department of Elections

