Parents! Teachers! 10 Steps To Success For Virtual Learning [Exclusive Interview]

Community Clo
| 09.07.20
Dismiss
African girl holding school books

Source: Todd Wright / Getty

From one parent(s) to the next, it will be an adjustment for the virtual learning platform in our households. Some Virginia school districts will head to school while others are strictly virtual. My prayers go out to the parents that will have to leave the home for work. And this is why, the village is so needed in neighborhoods and all communities to assist those families. There will be virtual learning villages and learning pods in Richmond, Henrico and other districts across the commonwealth. Check your school district websites or contact your school board member for details.

Parents! Guardians! Teachers! Listen in on my interview with Dr. Shedrick McCall about the 10 Steps to Becoming Successful During Virtual Learning from familiarizing yourselves with the virtual learning platform, staying updating on lesson plans, building relationships with teachers to encouraging students during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Shedrick McCall is a family counseling psychologist, Professor of Psychology at VSU, father, husband, coach, motivational speaker and football coach.

clovia , Dr Sherick McCall , I AM COMMUNITY REPORT , lawrence , steps , Successful , virtual learning , VSU

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Come Home With #OneYard, The Ultimate Virtual HBCU…
 2 days ago
09.07.20
Dr. Dre’s Wife Asking For $2M A Month…
 3 days ago
09.07.20
Shades of Charlottesville?: Driver Filmed Plowing Into Black…
 3 days ago
09.07.20
Gary’s Tea: Eva Shares Exclusive Details About Black…
 3 days ago
09.04.20
Dr. Collier Recommends Having More Sex In Quarantine…
 3 days ago
09.04.20
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - February 12, 2014
Cast Members Announced For Wendy Williams Lifetime Biopic
 3 days ago
09.04.20
Skullcandy Unveils Its Newest Addition To Crusher Lineup,…
 4 days ago
09.04.20
Y’All Apologize To Kap?: The NFL Will Paint…
 4 days ago
09.04.20
Sure Bet: Notorious Gambler Michael Jordan Joins DraftKings…
 4 days ago
09.04.20
Diddy Opens Third Charter School With Education Guru…
 4 days ago
09.04.20
50 cent Power season 2 premiere
50 Cent Wants To Erase G-Unit From His…
 4 days ago
09.03.20
UK- 'National Movie Awards' in London
Chris Rock: Cardi B Is The Funniest Person…
 4 days ago
09.03.20
Demi Lovato Says Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Sparked Awareness…
 5 days ago
09.03.20
11-Year-Old Black Girl Knocked Unconscious After Telling Racist…
 5 days ago
09.03.20
Photos
Close