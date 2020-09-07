Parents! Teachers! 10 Steps To Success For Virtual Learning [Exclusive Interview]

From one parent(s) to the next, it will be an adjustment for the virtual learning platform in our households. Some Virginia school districts will head to school while others are strictly virtual. My prayers go out to the parents that will have to leave the home for work. And this is why, the village is so needed in neighborhoods and all communities to assist those families. There will be virtual learning villages and learning pods in Richmond, Henrico and other districts across the commonwealth. Check your school district websites or contact your school board member for details.

Parents! Guardians! Teachers! Listen in on my interview with Dr. Shedrick McCall about the 10 Steps to Becoming Successful During Virtual Learning from familiarizing yourselves with the virtual learning platform, staying updating on lesson plans, building relationships with teachers to encouraging students during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Shedrick McCall is a family counseling psychologist, Professor of Psychology at VSU, father, husband, coach, motivational speaker and football coach.

