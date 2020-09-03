CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Jeff Johnson Reveals The Importance Of The 2020 Census [WATCH]

The Black community has had a long negative history with the census, but Jeff Johnson explains why it’s important to fill out the 2020 Census.

He shares that the census is so important because it controls the funding for communities dealing with education, healthcare, new developments, and more.  He assures you that the census does not report anything to anyone, just to count the population.

Listen to all the details in the video.

Be sure to fill out your census information at 2020census.gov before September 30.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Morehouse, Spelman, And Clark Homecoming Parade

HBCU Community Upset Netflix’s CEO Donated $120 Million To Only Spelman and Morehouse

9 photos Launch gallery

HBCU Community Upset Netflix’s CEO Donated $120 Million To Only Spelman and Morehouse

Continue reading HBCU Community Upset Netflix’s CEO Donated $120 Million To Only Spelman and Morehouse

HBCU Community Upset Netflix’s CEO Donated $120 Million To Only Spelman and Morehouse

Netflix's CEO, Reed Hastings announced he will donate $120 million to HBCUs calling it "an investment in America's future." Hastings will give $40 million each to Spelman and Morehouse and $40 million to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) to be distributed across the other HBCUs.  There are a total of 107 HBCUs and only 37 historically black colleges and universities are apart of the UNCF network. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). The donation comes after the recent heightened racial tension in the country with the cases of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rashard Brooks, and Ahmaud Arbery. “There are many good places to donate, but the [historically Black colleges and universities] are 150 years old, incredibly resilient, producing an amazing number of Black graduates,” Hastings said in a CNBC interview. “We want to help draw attention to the HBCUs, to them being part of the solution for America, and for Black children to aspire to,” he added. Though the HBCU community appreciated the contribution, some expressed their frustrations with only certain schools getting the money.  More well-known universities like Howard, Spelman, Morehouse, and FAMU are known for their elitism and seem to receive donations more often than others. Between current students and alumni, Twitter users communicated their annoyance with the CEO in hopes that in the future donators will consider giving endowment to other universities in need. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBEHEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Jeff Johnson Reveals The Importance Of The 2020 Census [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
50 cent Power season 2 premiere
50 Cent Wants To Erase G-Unit From His…
 12 hours ago
09.03.20
UK- 'National Movie Awards' in London
Chris Rock: Cardi B Is The Funniest Person…
 12 hours ago
09.03.20
Demi Lovato Says Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Sparked Awareness…
 1 day ago
09.03.20
11-Year-Old Black Girl Knocked Unconscious After Telling Racist…
 1 day ago
09.03.20
5 Things To Watch This Labor Day Weekend
 1 day ago
09.03.20
John Boyega Is Over It Bruv, Airs Out…
 1 day ago
09.03.20
‘Mulan’ Star Jet Li Remembers Working With Aaliyah:…
 1 day ago
09.03.20
Letitia Wright Posts A Heartbreaking Eulogy For Chadwick…
 1 day ago
09.03.20
7 Black Beauty Products You Need To Shop…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
R. Kelly’s Almost Got Shanked In Jail, Requests…
 2 days ago
09.02.20
Naomi Osaka Pays Tribute To Breonna Taylor During…
 2 days ago
09.02.20
HBO To Launch ‘Lovecraft Country’ VR Experience: ‘Lovecraft…
 2 days ago
09.02.20
Alabama Coach Nick Saban Joins Black Lives Matter…
 2 days ago
09.02.20
A ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Reunion Special Is…
 2 days ago
09.02.20
Photos
Close