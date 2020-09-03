Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals He And His Family Are Recovering From Coronavirus

The Rock took to social media so say he and his wife along with their 4 and 2 year old daughter all had COVID for the last three weeks. He described it as a kick in the gut and that he’s gone through some “doozies” in his life but nothing compared to contracting the virus with his family. He also said he wished he alone caught it in his family.

While he and his family were relentless about safety he said they contracted the virus from friends of the family.

Have you or someone you know had COVID-19? How was the experience?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: