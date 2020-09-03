VSU Professor Dr. Zoe Spencer Wins An Emmy [Exclusive Interview]

Local
| 09.03.20
Virginia State University Sociology Professor Dr. Zoe Spencer won an Emmy award for her “Say Her Name” public service announcement video during the virtual ceremony for the 62nd annual Emmy Awards in August.

Dr Spencer said during out interview that she is honored to have been recognized and we are so proud of her works at VSU and in the community. She also said, “it’s kind of melancholy in a sense because when we are winning Emmys with pieces that are paying homage to our fallen sisters and to the legacy of lynching and enslavement in the United States, even though, it should be something to celebrate it’s also something to caution.”

