Colorectal Cancer 2nd Leading Cause of Death in the U.S.

| 09.01.20
My heart and prayers go out to the family of our Super Hero, King Chadwick Boseman. He died after a four year battle with colon cancer. He was 42. Boseman gave us his best on the big screen and in the community all while having surgeries and chemotherapy treatments. A job well done, you can rest now!

Dr. Robert Winn is director of the VCU Massey Cancer Center and my guest during the I AM COMMUNITY report airing weekday mornings between 6-9 on The Ricky Smiley Morning Show on 99.3/105.7 Kiss Fm. Here’s our conversation about Colorectal Cancer and the black community

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States of America. “There is roughly 150,000 new cases every year,” said Dr. Robert Winn, Director of the VCU Massey Cancer Center.

What is colon and rectal cancer (colorectal cancer)? This form of cancer starts in the colon or the rectum. These cancers can also be called colon cancer and rectal cancer, depending on where they start. Colon cancer and rectal cancer are often group together because they have many features in common. Learn more about causes, risk factors, prevention, early detection, diagnosis and stage at Cancer.org

 

