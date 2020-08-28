CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Beyoncé, Kevin Hart, Demi Lovato Send Support To Jacob Blake

Beyonce previews 17 new music videos after shock album release

Source: Supplied by WENN / WENN

Besides sports team protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake, Beyonce, Kevin Hart, and Demi Lovato also sent support and love to Jacob Blake and his family. Blake, who was shot seven times by a Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer, is now paralyzed from the waist down.

Beyonce posted a picture of Blake and his children to her Instagram with the caption,“Sending prayers and thoughts to Jacob Blake and his family.” What changes should police departments make in the wake of numerous reports of police brutality and shootings?

See story here

9 Times Kevin Hart’s Height Didn’t Stop Him From Showing His Fiance Big Love
0 photos
Beyonce Wore These Black Women Designers In ‘Black Is King’
8 photos
Beyonce , Demi Lovato Send Support To Jacob Blake , Kevin Hart

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Beyonce previews 17 new music videos after shock album release
Beyoncé, Kevin Hart, Demi Lovato Send Support To…
 54 mins ago
08.28.20
Naomi Osaka Returns To Tennis After Withdrawing In…
 17 hours ago
08.28.20
Don’t Blame CTE: Brian Urlacher Slams NBA Players,…
 19 hours ago
08.28.20
Kanye West Accused Of Ripping Off Black-Owned Company,…
 20 hours ago
08.28.20
Report: Players Decide To Resume NBA Playoffs After…
 23 hours ago
08.27.20
Notorious B.I.G.’s Crown And Newly Uncovered 2Pac Letters…
 2 days ago
08.27.20
Tia Mowry-Hardrict Shows Off 68-Pound Postpartum Weight Loss
 2 days ago
08.27.20
Family Of Jacob Blake Deliver Stern Message To…
 2 days ago
08.27.20
Hot Spot: Aaliyah’s Music Coming To Streaming Services…
 2 days ago
08.26.20
Unveiled Poem From Tupac Reveals Who “Keep Your…
 2 days ago
08.27.20
Tamika Mallory Addresses Criticism Over “BreonnaCon” Event For…
 3 days ago
08.26.20
Regina King, Issa Rae And Tracee Ellis Ross…
 3 days ago
08.26.20
Beyoncé Delivers Melanin Magic Filled Visual For “Brown…
 3 days ago
08.26.20
Kobe Bryant To Get Street By Staples Center…
 3 days ago
08.26.20
Photos
Close