Beyoncé, Kevin Hart, Demi Lovato Send Support To Jacob Blake

Besides sports team protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake, Beyonce, Kevin Hart, and Demi Lovato also sent support and love to Jacob Blake and his family. Blake, who was shot seven times by a Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer, is now paralyzed from the waist down.

Beyonce posted a picture of Blake and his children to her Instagram with the caption,“Sending prayers and thoughts to Jacob Blake and his family.” What changes should police departments make in the wake of numerous reports of police brutality and shootings?

See story here