CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

NBA, MLB, WNBA And MLS Matches Postponed

George Floyd D.C. Protest

Source: DJ Gemini / Radio One Digital

4 pro-sports leagues have postponed their games in solidarity in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.  The NBA, WNBA, MLB and Major League Soccer have had various matches postponed as players take the most dramatic steps yet to fight for social justice.

The NBA postponed their playoff games on Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their match against Orlando. Shortly after, MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers called off their game against Cincinnati, leading to three games in baseball postponed.  The Womens’ NBA and Major League Soccer have also postponed games.

Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell told NPR “Taking a knee for the anthem…is not getting the job done.  Something has to happen where you’re forcing these people who can make the change to do something.” In hockey, two prominent Black players are reportedly frustrated that the NHL decided to carry on with games on Wednesday, according to the AP.

Jacob Blake, a Black man, is paralyzed after being shot seven times by a police officer on Sunday.  His father told the press that his son “now has eight holes in his body.”

How do you think the actions of players in pro-sports can affect change for racial and social justice?

See story here

Black Lives Matter Activists You Needed To Know In 2015
4 photos
MLB , nba , WNBA And MLS Matches Postponed

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Notorious B.I.G.’s Crown And Newly Uncovered 2Pac Letters…
 15 hours ago
08.27.20
Tia Mowry-Hardrict Shows Off 68-Pound Postpartum Weight Loss
 20 hours ago
08.27.20
Family Of Jacob Blake Deliver Stern Message To…
 22 hours ago
08.27.20
Hot Spot: Aaliyah’s Music Coming To Streaming Services…
 22 hours ago
08.26.20
Unveiled Poem From Tupac Reveals Who “Keep Your…
 22 hours ago
08.27.20
Tamika Mallory Addresses Criticism Over “BreonnaCon” Event For…
 2 days ago
08.26.20
Regina King, Issa Rae And Tracee Ellis Ross…
 2 days ago
08.26.20
Beyoncé Delivers Melanin Magic Filled Visual For “Brown…
 2 days ago
08.26.20
Kobe Bryant To Get Street By Staples Center…
 2 days ago
08.26.20
No Laughing Matter: Kevin Hart Reveals He Had…
 2 days ago
08.26.20
Speeding: Usain Bolt Tests Positive for COVID-19, His…
 2 days ago
08.25.20
Jerry Seinfeld’s Spicy Op-Ed ON New York City…
 3 days ago
08.25.20
Attorneys For Alleged Repeat Cheater Pastor John Gray…
 3 days ago
08.25.20
Twitter Hid President Trump’s Tweet Over False Mail-In…
 3 days ago
08.25.20
Photos
Close