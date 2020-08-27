NBA, MLB, WNBA And MLS Matches Postponed

4 pro-sports leagues have postponed their games in solidarity in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The NBA, WNBA, MLB and Major League Soccer have had various matches postponed as players take the most dramatic steps yet to fight for social justice.

The NBA postponed their playoff games on Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their match against Orlando. Shortly after, MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers called off their game against Cincinnati, leading to three games in baseball postponed. The Womens’ NBA and Major League Soccer have also postponed games.

Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell told NPR “Taking a knee for the anthem…is not getting the job done. Something has to happen where you’re forcing these people who can make the change to do something.” In hockey, two prominent Black players are reportedly frustrated that the NHL decided to carry on with games on Wednesday, according to the AP.

Jacob Blake, a Black man, is paralyzed after being shot seven times by a police officer on Sunday. His father told the press that his son “now has eight holes in his body.”

How do you think the actions of players in pro-sports can affect change for racial and social justice?

