Five People Shot , One Dead In Whitcomb Court Last Night

One person has died and five others including a juvenile were shot and injured in a Whitcomb court shooting on Monday evening. Police officers responded to the 2300 block of Bethel Street for several reports of random gunfire where they found three adult men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, one was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and one was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. An adult woman with non-life-threatening injuries and a teen juvenile was admitted with life-threatening injuries.

The Major Crimes division’s detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: