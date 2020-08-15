Lecrae Opens Up About Depression, Fame, And Absent Father In New Series

Lecrae released a YouTube series today. In it he talks about his father leaving him at the age of 2. He said his father struggled with addiction which had his father ending up in prison. He said in 2018 his childhood traumas started coming back.

He talked about wanting his father to be a super hero and come and save him. In part 2 of the series they will show Lecrae, his sister and father sit down and talk. In one week his new album, The Road to Restoration will be released.

Have your kids ever confronted you about something?

See story here

