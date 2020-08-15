CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lecrae Opens Up About Depression, Fame, And Absent Father In New Series

2013 Billboard Music Awards

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Lecrae released a YouTube series today. In it he talks about his father leaving him at the age of 2. He said his father struggled with addiction which had his father ending up in prison. He said in 2018 his childhood traumas started coming back.

He talked about wanting his father to be a super hero and come and save him. In part 2 of the series they will show Lecrae, his sister and father sit down and talk. In one week his new album, The Road to Restoration will be released.

Have your kids ever confronted you about something?

See story here

And Absent Father In New Series , fame , Lecrae Opens Up About Depression

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Lauryn Hill
Lauryn Hill Defends Daughter After She’s Criticized For…
 2 hours ago
08.15.20
2013 Billboard Music Awards
Lecrae Opens Up About Depression, Fame, And Absent…
 2 hours ago
08.15.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 1 day ago
08.14.20
Michael Jordan’s Game-Worn Air Jordan 1 “Shattered Backboard”…
 1 day ago
08.14.20
RZA Remixes The Jingle Played By Ice Cream…
 1 day ago
08.14.20
Nas Drops Hit-Boy-Produced “Ultra Black”, New Album Titled…
 1 day ago
08.14.20
John Legend attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California\nÂ© J Graylock/jpistudios.com
Democratic Convention Taps Big Time Entertainers To Perform
 1 day ago
08.14.20
Trump Satire Queen Sarah Cooper Lands Comedy Special…
 2 days ago
08.14.20
Ciara Shares The Music Video For “Rooted” Featuring…
 2 days ago
08.14.20
Make A Donation To The Piney Woods School
 2 days ago
08.14.20
Going Postal: President Trump Seemingly Cops To Rigging…
 2 days ago
08.14.20
3 Men Arrested For Allegedly Bribing and Intimidating…
 2 days ago
08.14.20
Ciara And Sienna Rock Matching Fros In ‘Rooted’…
 2 days ago
08.14.20
It Begins: ‘Newsweek’ Wastes No Time Running Racist…
 2 days ago
08.14.20
Photos
Close