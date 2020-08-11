CLOSE
Richmond’s Mayor Levar Stoney Calls for Virginia to Legalize Marijuana

Richmond’s Mayor Levar Stoney is calling on Governor Ralph Northam and the Virginia General Assembly to legalize marijuana in the Commonwealth.  This is a major announcement for the incumbent candidate as he nears a very contentious election in November.

The Mayor, who was recently featured in an article on the Huffington Post, sent a letter to the Governor, the House Speaker, and the Senate Majority Leader asking for them to bring up the issue in a special session coming up next Tuesday according to WTVR CBS 6.

